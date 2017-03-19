Last week, Snoop Dogg found himself in a quarrel with the leader of the free world. After the release of his “Lavender” video in which Snoop shoots a clown dressed as Donald Trump, Trump took to Twitter to claim the Long Beach native’s career was failing and that he should face jail time.

Uncle Snoop didn’t stress the matter too much, lit one in the air and proceeded to dance his problems away in a very Snoop Dogg fashion. Bow Wow however jumped into the Trump-Snoop ring and attempted to defend Snoop’s honor but unfortunately took a L in the process.

Fox News took offense to Snoop’s video and Bow Wow’s comments and rightfully had a round-table discussion about it. However, it was host Kimberly Guilfoyle who took it up a notch by stating both artists should be killed for exercising free speech.

“Kill them?” Guilfoyle said when asked how should Trump respond to Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow’s comments. “Kill them. I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then.”

Kill them, huh? That’s a bit harsh no?