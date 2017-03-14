French Montana Joins Swedish Popstar Dafina Zeqiri In Her “Four Seasons” Video

Swedish-born singer/songwriter Dafina Zeqiri is making an impact in the U.S. with her brand new English crossover record, “Four Seasons.” After building up a solid following in Europe and landing herself on the international Pop and R&B charts, the star has her eyes set on dominating the States with her music — and she’s already got a major cosign from a real Bad Boy in the music industry.

French Montana recently hit the set of Dafina’s new video for her latest single “Four Seasons.” The Moroccan MC stars alongside the international pop sensation as her unforeseen lover in the mellow, trap-like love song. The single is just a glimpse at her forthcoming album KING coming later this year.

Watch French Montana star in Dafina’s “Four Seasons” video below.