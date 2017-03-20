G-Eazy and Kehlani Deliver A High Octane Single, “Good Life”

For over a decade, The Fast and the Furious franchise has produced some incredibly curated soundtracks filled with the biggest records in almost every genre of music, especially rap and pop. To continue this trend, two of the Bay Area’s brightest stars, G-Eazy and Kehlani, have teamed up to give Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth a run for their money with their new smash from The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, “Good Life”.

As one of the leading songs from film, it fits its theme of good vibes, fellowship, and high energy, especially with the uppity production. Kehlani absolutely slays across the catchy chorus and G-Eazy drops some solid verses across the track.

The video combines street racing and Kehlani and G-Eazy’s night out in their hometown for a fellowship with their real ones. Fans can pre-order the soundtrack now on iTunes before the full album hits retailers Apr. 14.