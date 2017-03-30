A countless number of people across the U.S. shared mixed feelings when Donald J. Trump took command of the highest office in the land on Jan. 20. Protests sparked in opposition to his incoming presidency prior to the controversial shifts in policies that Trump and his administration have mandated. Others, including former President George W. Bush, watched Trump’s inauguration in an attempt to make sense of the unbelievable.

The Texas resident was in attendance alongside his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush. However, a few guests standing nearby revealed an interesting comment made by Bush, Jr. According to New York Magazine, three spectators reportedly overheard Bush say, “That was some weird s**t,” following the conclusion of Trump’s swearing-in moment.

Trump has been a staunch critic of Bush for quite some time, particularly concerning the 2003 Iraq War. The 45th president reportedly said in a 2008 interview that Bush spewed false claims that the Middle Eastern country possessed “weapons of mass destruction,” and said he would’ve supported then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch an impeachment campaign against Bush, Fact Check outlines.

“He got us into the war with lies. And, I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant,” Trump said. “And they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And, yet, Bush got us into this horrible war with lies, by lying, by saying they had weapons of mass destruction, by saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true.”