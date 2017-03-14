Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” is turning out to be a lot more educational than we thought. David Yancey, a history teacher at a Georgia middle school, slipped Migos’ No. 1 hit into his history lesson in order to teach his students about the Civil War. Learning about U.S. history seriously never sounded this exciting.

In the 4-minute clip, Yancey stood at the front of the classroom as he began reciting his rap from the perspective of Abraham Lincoln. As the trap beat dropped, Yancey and one of his students, who served as the hype man, began rhyming about how the Union faced the Confederates. “My troops are mad and losing (bad) / Slowing them down is a doozy (man)/ My soldiers are ready and ruthless (roar) / We got rifles and ironclads too (pow),” Yancey rapped.

When asked why he decided to turned his history lesson into a fun and interactive rapping session, Yancey told Complex, that he wanted to “build a rapport, teach material, and ultimately bridge the gap” between teacher and student. “Too often teachers just tell students to learn things because we say so, but instead we need to meet them where they are. I ask the students the song that the kids are into and I adjust the content to match,” he explained.

Check out Mr. Yancey reciting his Civil War lesson below.