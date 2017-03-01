A community in Georgia is left stunned after 17-year-old Jordan Middleton was pronounced dead on Saturday (Feb. 25). A reported misunderstanding that began with the high school basketball star being snuck into a Columbia County home by the homeowner’s daughter, ended with one fatal shot, according to local station WJBF.

Middleton reportedly snuck into the home in the Grovetown neighborhood around 2:47 a.m. with the aid of the 14-year old girl. The incident quickly turned deadly, after the young teen’s father heard noises and the family dog’s aggressive barking. After grabbing his gun, the father, who has now been identified as Derrick Fulton, began to search the house for an intruder. Fulton initially called out that he was armed and demanded that the intruder show himself, but no one answered, according to authorities. The dog then led him to the guest bedroom, where Fulton entered. As the homeowner yelled out another warning, Middleton reportedly ran out of the guest bedroom closet, causing Fulton to fire his weapon.

Law enforcement was initially called to the home on a report of a possible robbery, but upon arrival, authorities uncovered the real story. Unfortunately, Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene due to a bullet to the chest.

Middleton was a prominent member of the Grovetown community and was a well-known basketball player at Grovetown High. Coach Kevin Kenny of Evans High, who previously coached Jordan in basketball, says he was remembered for his “contagious smile.” “He was just a great kid. Very likable, always had a smile on his face,” Kenny said.

No charges have been brought to the Fulton family at this time.