Buffalo, New York finally gets to rep on the rap scene like it’s been wanting to since forever. What does that mean? That new Eminem signee’s Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine aren’t the only grime gangstas on the horizon from the cold city. The duo running Griselda Records is prepping the emergence of their secret weapon in rugged rhymer, Benny.

Bar after bar, the dark bassline and spine-curling violins set the tone for the sinister plot that Benny portrays. No cute lines to make the girls dance or pop appeal to put you on an island…just drums that’ll bob your head (produced by soundman Daringer) and bars harder than steel. And hey, the Rick James (also a Buffalo, NY native) cover artwork is epic. Extra points to you if you can guess who the young woman is hugged up with the musical genius.

Get into Benny’s first single from his upcoming yet to be named solo project and get familiar with him by way of a recent SiriusXM freestyle clip.