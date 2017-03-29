Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj stopped the masses earlier this year, when the “5 Star Chick (Remix)” collaborators joined forces for their latest song, “Make Love.”

The track—which was deemed the “hardest song of the year” by Gucci himself—finally received the video treatment by way of director Eif Rivera, and it’s as flashy as the melody. From extremely expensive cars and mansions to the designer threads that both rappers rock, the video also oozes summertime vibes and will inspire you to book a trip to the nearest island.

This musical partnership seems to celebrate the mended relationship between Nicki and Gucci, after experiencing a rough patch in the mid-2000s.