Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking a stand for immigrants with his latest Prizeo campaign. With donations as small as $10, the Tony Award-winning actor grants fans an opportunity to experience Hamilton’s opening night in San Francisco complete with airfare and hotel accommodations.

On top of the coveted prize, the playwright’s parents will accompany the winner and their guest at the premiere since he’ll be in London. “They’re the best and they’re going to make sure you have an incredible time,” he promised.

All proceeds benefit Code2040 and the Latino Community Foundation, two organizations Miranda believes strengthen the immigrant workforce. “Immigrants: it’s a loaded word today in 2017, but they’re consistently what made our country great,” the Nuyorican artist announced.

“Right now, Latinos are in the spotlight, but at every point in our nation’s history — and I have studied a little bit about our nation’s history — when immigrants succeed, we all succeed. We do the jobs no one else wants to do.”

Learn more about Miranda’s campaign here: