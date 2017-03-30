Hoodbaby Taps Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Quavo & Gudda Gudda On “Flexing”

The future of Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money Records remains in limbo, but don’t tell that to new recruit Hoodbaby. He’s down to ride with Weezy until the wheels fall off, though we hope Birdman does the right thing before then.

READ: Big Sean Hosts Workshops To Help Students Through His Mogul Prep Initiative

Fresh off the release of his Kitchen 24: Slangin Off Key mixtape, the Dallas native recruited his bossman as well as Chris Brown, Quavo, and longtime Young Money rapper Gudda Gudda for the standout single “Flexing.” It’s a far cry from when Hoodbaby was just another hustler from the mean streets lookin’ for a way out of the trap.

READ: Nicki Minaj And Lil’ Wayne Tag Team David Guetta’s “Light My Body Up” Single