Reports are swirling that Kanye West could be gearing up fans for something very interesting in five days. However, it seems like West has nothing to do with a mysterious package sent to MTV’s office, which started the rumor mill.

READ: Hip-Hop Gold: Kanye West’s Uncut ‘Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton’ Interview

Earlier today (Mar. 15), MTV investigated a mysterious package that someone (who they believed to be Kanye West) sent to their office. The contents of the package was a box inside of a box. The second box had the “logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Inside that box was a VHS tape labeled “E PLURIBUS UNUM“; a white credit card with Kanye West’s name, the number 772233688, and the words NASA, PROJECT-10, and 8/10.”

There was also a pebble with ‘PROJECT 10′ inscribed on it. If you count Watch The Throne and Cruel Summer, a new project would mark Yeezy’s 10th musical endeavor, so “project 10″ makes tons of sense.

After MTV’s writer Hilary Hughes googled the nine-digit number, she came across a video and a website (772233688.com). On the website, there is a video of a blank-yet-jumpy screen, similar to that of a VHS tape. However, there is no audio in the video, just white noise. There’s also a date posted at the bottom of the video, March 20.

READ: Get Out, Yeezy! Kanye West Goes Missing In Trump Horror Spoof

MTV reached out to both West’s team and Def Jam, but it seems like they don’t know what’s going on or who sent the package. It appears to be a hoax done by someone who sure has a lot of time on their hands, but who really knows? You never can tell what Kanye West has up his sleeve.