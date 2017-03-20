Premiere: Jallal Delivers An Afterhours Anthem, “2 AM”

Rising West Coast rapper Jallal debuts a flossy number that serves as the soundtrack for all of our late night rendezvous. Titled “2:00 AM,” the new track serves as the follow up to his recently released single, “I’m A Dog.”

The melodic single features Jallal flowing over the stylishly brooding and fierce production from Goddy Beats as he spits about getting up with mistress for some after-hours action while keeping things cool — and on the hush. This is a sexy track that just might inspire some of you to act on your inner most feelings.

Jallal is currently working on his forthcoming mixtape, Off The Radar featuring production from Chad Hugo of The Neptunes and guest appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid, among many others. The project is slated to be released this spring.

Stream 2:00 below.