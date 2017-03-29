Will, Hillary, Carlton, Aunt Viv, Ashley and our favorite and shadiest butler Jeffrey reunited this week and documented the epic moment, making fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air feel all the feels, including old as hell. The moment also proved to be bittersweet due to the noticeable absence of Uncle Phil played by the beloved James Avery, who died in December 2013.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Someone else who was absent from the photo was the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. Now, it’s no surprise Hubert wasn’t invited. The 61-year-old actress has long feuded with Smith and made her angst toward the Academy-Award winning actor known. However, in her latest tirade, she takes aim at Alfonso Ribeiro, calling him Smith’s lap dog. (In so many words.)

“I know the media hoe Alfonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert captioned above the video.

“I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”

While there are no details on Hubert’s memoir, or even a release date, we’re sure she won’t leave anything out when telling her version of events. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.