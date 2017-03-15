Joey Bada$$ Unveils ‘All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$’ Tracklist Feat. J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q & More

Joey Bada$$ recruits a few more badasses for his upcoming album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. The Brooklyn MC, who recently dropped the politically charged single “Land of the Free,” unveiled the track list for the 12-song set.

TDE rapper ScHoolboy Q appears on “Rockabye” while Pro Era mate Kirk Knight plus Nyck Caution and Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko contribute to “Ring the Alarm.” “Super Predator” gets an assist from Styles P, and Jamaican reggae act Chronixx adds his touch to “Babylon.” J. Cole rounds out the features for track 11 “Legendary.”

Bada$$ recently told Billboard of the follow-up to his 2015 debut B4.Da.$$, “If I die right now, I know I made an impact on the world with this body of work. That’s success to me.”

