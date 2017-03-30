As Joey Bada$$ preps for the release of All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, he leaves the fans with one more appetizer before the full-course 12-track project is served. TDE and Pro Era collide on the new song as Badmon teams up with the groovy ScHoolboy Q on the brash track “Rockabye Baby” to put the industry on notice.

“If you got the guts scream F*ck Donald Trump!,” raps Joey to set the tone of the single. Q lets his cultural influence spread as well, claiming that he’s “getting millions, influencing white children,” and later spits, “still a small percentage of blacks that’s eating.”

As the world awaits Badmon’s second studio album—slated for April 7 release—just know that All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ features J. Cole, Styles P, Chronixx, Pro Era’s Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution, as well as Flatbush Zombie’s Meechy Darko.

April 7 is shaping up to be a historic 24 hours, as the 22-year-old dubbed his album release date as Global Hip-Hop Appreciation day. Kendrick Lamar even added to the hysteria on his “The Heart Part IV” track claiming, everyone has until April 7 to get their sh*t together.