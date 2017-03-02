While ramping up the release of his sophomore album, A.A.B.A in a recent interview, Joey Bada$$ made some rather bold claims about rap royalty Tupac and his status in the game. The “Devastated” rapper believes he’s a better rapper than Tupac.

“I believe that every generation that comes after has the opportunity to outshine the previous generation,” the Brooklynite explained to Genius. “I believe I am one of the minds that Pac said would spark to change the world. I believe I am one of those. I’m probably not the one that is going to change the world; probably the one after me.” The rapper also asserts that he has surpassed Pac’s level. “I already know I’m a better rapper than Tupac is. That’s just facts. One on one battle, I’ll flame ‘Pac,” he blatantly stated.

When I said I was better than PAC (my favorite rapper of all time) I was refering to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

And I back myself 1000 times to that fact… media like twisting up the words but that's I meant when I said it for all you butt hurt bozos — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

Following the initial reaction to his interview, Joey sort of cleared up the matter on Twitter on Mar. 1. While the rapper did confess his love for his “favorite rapper of all time,” he continued to assert that he could outshine the “Hail Mary” lyricist in regards to rap skill. “When I said I was better than PAC (my favorite rapper of all time) I was referring to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence,” he tweeted. “And I back myself 1000 times to that fact… media like twisting up the words but that’s I meant when I said it for all you butt hurt bozos.”

Unfortunately, he isn’t the only young bull coming for the “best rapper dead or alive” title. Kodak Black also claimed that he’s the best, and even suggested he would fight Lil Wayne for the top spot. Additionally, Lil Yachty claimed that he didn’t even know one Tupac or Biggie song. Lord, help us.