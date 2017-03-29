Joey Badda$$ Freestyles Over Miguel’s “All I Want Is You”

Joey Bada$$ is preparing fans for a heavy dose of social commentary – and modern day hip-hop – on his upcoming album, All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$, which is slated for an April 7 release date.

Continuing on his lyrical annihilation of beats where he left off with the L.A. Leakers, the Brooklynite puts his paws all over Miguel and J.Cole’s “All I Want Is You” on Los Angeles’ Power 106 The Cruz Show. Unlike the original love song, Joey polished the instrumental off with bars filled with deeper substance.

