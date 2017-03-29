“Have piano, will play” must be John Legend’s personal credo. The Grammy Award-winner surprised a few fans at St. Pancras International train station in London with an impromptu performance of some of his biggest hits on Wednesday (Mar. 29).

READ: John Legend’s “In America” Song Invokes Hope For Real Change

According to ET Online, Legend sat down at the station’s public piano after exiting a Eurostar train from Paris. He sent out a not-so-subtle tip to London fans earlier in the day in a tweet that read “Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?”

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

During his performance, Legend, who was wearing a camel-colored coat and dark sunglasses, sang his songs “Ordinary People,” “All Of Me,” and his latest ‘”Surefire.” His Darkness And Light tour will head for the U.K. in September. Peep some clips from his performance below, which seemed like a special treat for commuters at the station.

READ: Beyonce, John Legend, & More Sign Off On Global Citizen Letter Honoring International Women’s Day