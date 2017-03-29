John Leguizamo officially premiered his one-man show Latin History for Morons, which ushers Latinos out of the margins of standard American history, on Monday (March 27). Within 95 minutes, the Emmy Award-winning actor schools his son and audience members alike while breaking down Aztec and Incan history, the vital role of Latin patriots in Revolutionary and Civil War and much more.

Originally extended to April 23, the satirical presentation has since secured an additional run on April 25-26 and April 28, New York’s Public Theater announced on Wednesday (March 29).

“[The] start of this whole thing was the fact that it was so hard to believe that my son is bullied at school with racist monikers. It was just shocking to me. And the fact that they couldn’t stop it,” the Colombian multi-hyphenate told Vulture of the origin of the Tony Taccone project. “I wanted my son and my daughter to feel incredibly proud of their heritage so nobody could rob them of that dignity.”

