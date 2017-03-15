On the latest segment of Anderson Cooper 360, Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos reacts to Iowa Rep. Steve King’s tweet regarding his political views on race and immigrants. “Let’s just remember this was never a white country from the beginning,” Ramos said in response to King’s covert, xenophobic commentary on making “Western civilization great again.”

READ: Marco Rubio Slams Snoop Dogg Over Trump Assassination In “Lavender” Video

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

I’ll be up on @TuckerCarlson this hour. Let’s

Make Western Civilization Great Again! — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 14, 2017

The Spanish-language news anchor continued: “There were Native Americans before the pilgrims came here; Africans came to this country in the 17th century; Spanish was being spoken here before English in 1513. So, this has always been a diverse country… that’s what we have to celebrate and protect.”

READ: ‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Shuts Down Xenophobic Rhetoric Toward Immigrants

Watch more of what Ramos had to say in the video below: