Harlem will forever be known as a hotbed of black culture in New York. Aspiring artists from all fields thrive in the Big Apple’s unofficial capitol — and rap is no different. The borough’s latest hip-hop prince Dave East just released vibrant visuals for “Time Ticking” featuring Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, and it’s is a prime example of hometown pride

Today (March 14), East and Santana represent for the Empire State in the Kid Art-directed music video. Here, the Harlem natives stand use the corner store as a stage to flaunt wads of cash while rapping in disguise. Keeping the Rotten Apple aura, the video also shows East and Santana spitting bars in a project building staircase with a group of active goons. That’s Uptown for ‘ya.

“Time ticking gotta get it/Where that money at?/You know if I front you that, I need that money back/You know how I’m coming if I got to come for that/Double back/Somebody body getting mummy wrapped,” Santana raps on the track

Over the past few months, Santana has been consistent with new music, prepping fans for his mixtape, The Get Back. Also, according to inside sources, Dave East is preparing the follow-up to his 2016 Kairi Chanel project.

