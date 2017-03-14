KAMAU hits the mark when he describes his latest single, “On The Good Good,” as “A Lovely Detour through Attractive Thought.”

Ahead of his South by Southwest debut, the D.C. native keeps the soulfulness of his repertoire intact with the self-produced track, which captures his desire to escape a crowded function for some one-on-one time with his love interest.

“We should leave this place and take the night away from those who choke it and break it down,” the “Gaims“ rapper/singer-songwriter muses. Landing at just one minute and 40 seconds, the alluring tune calls for another spin (or two or three):

If you’ll be partaking in SXSW festivities in Texas this week, make sure to catch KAMAU in action at any of his three showcases on March 16-18.

