Karrueche Tran’s friend Joseph Ryan La Cour has filed a restraining order against R&B singer Chris Brown after the musician allegedly threatened to shoot him and send people after him.

TMZ reports that in court documents, La Cour says that Breezy has been threatening him and his friends for standing up for Karrueche while she does what she can to keep him away from her.

One document says that “he [Brown] will find us [La Cour and company] and shoot the place up,” while another more detailed account says that at Diddy’s Super Bowl Party last month, Brown said he’s going to “f**k” La Cour up and “lay his a** out.” Brown has been ordered to stay at least “a football field” away from La Cour.

Just weeks ago, Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Court documents stated that CB has threatened her multiple times in December 2016, and also punched her and pushed her down the stairs. Brown has been ordered to stay 100 years away from Tran and is not allowed to contact her.