Kendrick Lamar Wants Us To Be “Humble” For His New Single

Just a week after dropping “The Heart Part Four,” Kendrick Lamar has returned with “HUMBLE.,” a track that reminds us how lethal the TDE captain can be.

READ Kendrick Lamar Slams The Opposition On ‘The Heart Part 4′ & Announces Potential Album Release Date

Produced by Mike Will Made It, the track and visual dropped Thursday (March 30), ahead of his “April 7″ warning on “Part 4.” Keeping his word to highlight religion, the Dave Meyers-directed video features Kendrick as a pope of sorts in the opening shot and later depicting Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Clever visuals don’t stop there as he finds ways to highlight natural beauty, Compton, his TDE family and more.

The release dispells the faux tracklist floating around the web and gives us more assurance that April 7 will be one interesting day for the artist.

Check out the video below.

READ Do “The Heart Part 4″ & “Control” Share The Same Sample?