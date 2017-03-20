Singer-songwriter Khalid is on a roll. After wrapping up his first-ever headlining tour and garnering over 100 million total streams on Spotify, the high school graduate is adding some more flavor to his hit single, “Location” with a remix featuring Lil Wayne and one of his dearest artists – fellow songbird, Kehlani.

“There’s so many dope artists. One of my favorites is Kehlani,” remarked the singer-songwriter at a recent Apple Store live Q&A with Beats 1 host, Ebro Darden. “She’s so fire, and her vibe, like personality – she’s just amazing. That’s someone who I have plans and would love to work with.”

WATCH: Khalid Brings His Breakout Hit "Location" To The NYC Apple Store

Aside from winning this year’s MTV’s “Woodie To Watch” award at the SXSW Music Festival, the Texas native has been gaining positive momentum with his debut studio album, American Teen. When asked in a recent interview about where he finds the most inspiration for his tunes, he credits a familiar place. “A majority of the records started out in the shower,” he said as the crowd raised a united chuckle. “I would have my phone out and make voice memos in whatever mood I was in.”

Hear the newest version of his highly-streamed single down below.

READ: Vevo’s LIFT Initiative Plans To Highlight Khalid’s Artistry