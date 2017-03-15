Kodak Black Calls On PnB Rock For Their “Too Many Years” Video

Kodak Black may be going through hell as he sits in jail after violating his probation last month, but he’s still stays true to his underlying humility. Before his legal woes flared up again, the Project Baby linked up with PnB Rock to shoot the video for their collaborative single “Too Many Years.”

At first, we can see the Florida rapper and the Philly crooner posted up in the streets of New York City. Later on, video of Kodak in a striped, black and white jump suit during his various court hearings collide with scenes of PnB and his crew with Kodak while he stunts in a royal blue velvet suit.

“Too Many Years” comes off Kodak’s last mixtape Lil Big Pac, which dropped in 2016. The video also fuels the hype for his forthcoming project Painted Pictures coming this year.