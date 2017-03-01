Lady Gaga To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

Ever since announcing she’s pregnant with twins, many wondered would (or could) Beyonce still perform at this year’s Coachella festival. There was speculation that Beyonce being Beyonce would still put on a fire performance despite having sublet her body for the time being to two awesome little people. However due to doctors orders, Queen Bey has to sit this one out. But ticket holders need not fret because Lady Gaga, fresh off her Super Bowl LI and Grammy performance will now headline the show. Lady Gaga tweeted out the news late Tuesday (Feb. 28) with an updated line up poster.

According to Billboard, officials are now ironing out the last minute details to bring the Joanne singer’s grand stage production to the Empire Polo Grounds. Gaga will perform both nights Beyonce was slated to. (April 15 and April 22) Officials say it was important that a woman fill Beyonce’s slot, so while the Lemonade artist would’ve made history as being the first female entertainer to headline North-America’s highest grossing annual festival, that honor will now go to Gaga. The last woman to do so was Bjork in 2007.

By the time the festival rolled around, it was believed Beyonce could be in her third trimester. It’s all to the good, the “Formation” singer will resume her awesomeness and headline Coachella in 2018.