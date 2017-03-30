Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom has had his fair share of unwanted media coverage, but in his latest interview with Us Weekly, the Queens native took the opportunity to clear the air about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his addiction to hard drugs.

READ: Lamar Odom Remains Honest On Moments Before And After Drug Overdose

On Oct. 13, 2015, Odom was found comatose in a brothel in Las Vegas and admitted to suffering 12 strokes and 2 heart attacks. His addiction to drugs and the behavior that accompanied his usage caused the severance of his four-year marriage to Kardashian.

In the article, Odom details the troubles he encountered after Kardashian realized and tolerated his cocaine addiction. When asked if he had any regrets about sharing his marriage on television, Odom said it was a smart business move but also opened the door to “other women.” Odom clarified this by saying, “Bi**hes and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants.”

READ: Lamar Odom’s Road To Recovery Featured In Reported Reality TV Show

After recounting his horrifying experience in the brothel, Odom said he was relieved when he saw Kardashian by his side in the hospital. The former pro athlete received the motivation and determination to bounce back from his daughter, who told him, “Pops, you get help or I won’t talk to you.” The 37-year-old recently found a sober life after completing a stay at San Diego’s Casa Palmera rehab center in January 2017.