Larry June Takes VIBE Whole Foods Shopping In NYC

The Bay Area’s Larry June is hip-hop’s official Whole Foods expert. Whether he’s on the West Coast or cruising the streets of Manhattan, the hilarious wordsmith knows what to cop to stay healthy.

You won’t find any GMOs or nasty preservatives in the food that Mr. June consumes — he’s out to live a long, healthy life. But hey, if you don’t believe us, just watch what happened with Larry took VIBE to his favorite Whole Foods location in New York City to re-up on the goods.

Fans can purchase Larry’s newly released EP on iTunes now.