Several Latino SXSW Performers Denied Entry Into The U.S.

At least 11 musicians have been denied entry to the U.S. while en route to Austin, Texas for this year’s South by Southwest Music Festival.

Spanish rapper Yung Beef was set to headline Remezcla’s Shattering Stereotypes showcase on Thursday (March 16), for instance, but the website reports that he was turned away at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport while traveling on ESTA.

Under the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, the system permits citizens from Spain and 37 additional countries to perform in the country solely for cultural exchange and showcasing purposes, but it is not always guaranteed to be that simple, according to SXSW. “While the odds of success entering under Visa Waiver Program (VWP) are favorable, the consequences of being denied entry are determined by Customs Border Patrol agent during your screening at the port of entry,” the site reads.

According to Remezcla, many bands have been subject to rigorous inspections at the hands of CBP agents, including searches and social media reviews, which have led several publications to speculate that Donald Trump’s Mar. 6 executive order is at the root of the issue.

