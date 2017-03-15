Letter To Tax: Casanova Shares His Conversation With Rap Personality Taxstone

Casanova and incarcerated rap personality Taxstone go way back so it was only right for the trending podcaster to find a way to salute the Brooklyn rapper for all of his recent success. Shortly after dropping his “Tax Letter” dedication, Casanova shared a video from the listening session for his long-awaited mixtape Be Safe Tho. The “Don’t Run” rapper got the star of “Tax Season” on speakerphone to speak to the people in a video he shared on Instagram.

“Life is to be lived,” Casanova said in his caption. “If you have to support yourself, you had bloody well better find some way that is going to be interesting. And you don’t do that by sitting around.Hope that don’t go over y’all heads #2❌17 #JAILCALLWITHTAXSTONE #BESAFETHOLISTENINGSESSION #BESAFETHOMIXTAPEMARCH17 #THANKSTOEVERYONETHATCAME #FREETAX.”

Tax is still in jail after he was arrested in connection with infamous Troy Ave shooting inside Irving Plaza last year. Be Safe Tho, which was inspired by Tax’s signature slogan, features 11 new records including a bonus track called “Line Me” produced by Reefa and Myles William. The mixtape’s sole features are Chris Brown and Lo who appear on “OHB.”

Be Safe Tho drops this Friday, March 17th. Watch what Tax had to say to Casanova below.

