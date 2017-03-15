Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s Animated Video For “XO TOUR LLIF3″

Lil Uzi Vert listens closely when fans speak, so don’t take it as surprise — but his stand out track from LUV IS Rage 1.5 EP was turned into an animated short earlier this week.

READ: Playboi Carti And Lil Uzi Vert Are “Lookin” And Laughin At The Competition

Illustrator Andrew William Ralph cleverly transformed Uzi’s song about his love for life in the fast lane into a cartoon-ish joyride. Fueled by his fairs share of potent herb and pharmaceuticals, Vert does his best to keep the wheel steady. The Philly star is also rumored to have several more mixtapes ready to go for release in the coming months.

READ: Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti And Kodak Black Meet The “Plug”