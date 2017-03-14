Lil Uzi Vert is racking up plaques. After reaching the 1 million mark with his feature on Migos’ “Bad & Boujee,” the rapper’s single “You Was Right” was officially certified platinum on March 2, according to the RIAA.

“You Was Right,” produced by Metro Boomin, is the second single off the Lil Uzi vs. The World mixtape. The track joins Lil Uzi’s gold certification for “Money Longer,” from the same project.

YOU WAS RIGHT PLATINUM @LILUZIVERT MY BRADDA 4EVER ⚡️🌐 pic.twitter.com/pcMJfOP4wT — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 14, 2017

In other news, the 22-year-old Philly native’s heavily anticipated album, Luv is Rage 2, drops sometime this year. The project is expected to include a “debut song” from Uzi’s rock band.

