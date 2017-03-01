Young Money head honcho Lil Wayne is embarking on his Kloser 2 U Tour this coming spring. While 12 show dates have been announced so far, there’s a possibility that more dates will be added and announced in the future.

READ: Wale & Lil Wayne Practice Their NFL Moves In The”Running Back” Video

Wayne seems to be gearing fans up for the release of his upcoming album Tha Carter V, which on-and-off friend/collaborator Birdman assured will drop this year in an earlier interview.

“You will get it this year,” he said. “Me and Wayne will be aight. I’ma make that work. That’s my son and I love him, and we’ll make it happen.”

READ: Is A Young Money Reunion Tour In The Works?

Check out the announced dates below. The tour begins on Apr. 14 in Louisville, Ky. and tentatively ends on May 11 in Detroit.

April 14– Louisville, Kentucky–Louisville Palace

April 15Madison, Wisconsin–Orpheum Theater

April 19– Anaheim, California–House Of Blues

April 20– San Diego, California–Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21– Hollywood, California–Hollywood Palladium

April 27– Oklahoma City, Oklahoma–The Criterion

April 28– Dallas, Texas–South Side Ballroom

April 30– Houston–Revention Music Center

May 2– Nashville, Tennessee–Revention Music Center

May, 8– Atlanta, Georgia–Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10– Grand Rapids–Monroe Live

May 11– Detroit, Michigan–Fox Theatre