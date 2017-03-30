Amid a vibrant scenery laden with lush greenery and hippie vibes, Miami-based crew Locos por Juana alongside Brooklyn, hip-hop veteran Talib Kweli create an ode to women of the world, “For The Ladies.”

The unlikely pair is seen performing against a musical backdrop of guitar riffs and funky ’70s style beats, while paying homage to a special someone. Interpolated in their velvety sounds, Kweli lends his rap prowess to the Spanglish sequence.

Locos por Juana is an independent Latin band, who’ve been nominated for both Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. See them in action with Kweli: