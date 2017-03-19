A $10,000 bail has been set for a 20-year-old Bronx man who told investigators he had been shot by a tall, bald black guy, only to later recant his story and admit to accidentally shooting himself.

At about 10:45pm Thursday night (March 16) Arthur Palombo went to Williamsbridge Oval Park in the Norwood section of The Bronx to sell an old revolver. The buyer scoffed at the $100 asking price and according Palombo a scuffle ensued with him suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his stomach. Police combed the area for the alleged shooter but only found the revolver.

After Palombo was released from Jacobi Medical Center, cops continued to question him about the shooting. This time he came clean and said he was in the park by himself that night and the revolver accidentally went off in his jacket pocket. The bullet exited Palombo’s left flank.

Prosecutors charged him with weapon’s possession and filing a false report. Palombo is due back in court for arraignment Friday.