Snoop Dogg released the controversial visual to BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada’s “Lavender” remix Sunday (Mar. 12), which solicited contentious responses from the video’s viewers. Michael Rapaport starred in the parody video, and even played the role of Donald Trump in clown form. The Jesse Wellens-directed satirical visual concludes with Snoop Dogg pulling the trigger of a toy gun pointed at who is supposed to be Trump.

READ: Only One Person Has Smoked Snoop Dogg Under The Table

TMZ caught up with Senator Marco Rubio on Monday (Mar. 13) to get his thoughts of the vexing scene. “Snoop shouldn’t have done that. We’ve had Presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something you should really be careful about. People can disagree on policy, but we have to be really careful about that kind of thing. Because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea and you could have a real problem. I’m not sure what Snoop is thinking but he should think about that,” said Rubio.

READ: Snoop Dogg Turns “Lavender” Into Clownish Anti-Trump Satire

“When I be putting s**t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” the Long Beach rapper told Billboard. “Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president.”