Mark Zuckerberg is on a mission to bring inclusiveness into technology.

Facebook’s CEO recently paid a visit to the Mother Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and North Carolina A&T State University where he spoke to 200 students on the diversity issues that encircle the technology industry, reports The Grio.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that the tech community and industry has an issue with diversity,” Zuckerberg admitted. He also said that the industry needs to do a better job of hiring people of color, but also mentioned it is going to take a while for that change to happen.

The digital trailblazer also said that Facebook has its managers enroll in a course on unconscious bias in efforts to change their thinking and decision-making on who gets the job based on their background. “A lot of people who think they care about diversity actually still have a lot of these biases,” he explained. “It’s often people who think they’re doing the best who are doing the worst.”

“You can’t just expect that you’re going to have a normal recruiting team go out and try to get folks and you’re magically going to solve a diversity problem that we have,” he continued. “We need to make sure we train our hiring managers. If they have the choice between can I get the first person who’s good who could be on my team and I need to ship this product or would I rather put in an extra amount of time to get diversity, a lot of them have different pressures.”

Additionally, Zuckerberg addressed the issue with the police and having them wear cameras to monitor their activity. Basically, he’s an advocate for people using Live Cameras to look at what authorities are doing, even if the police aren’t going to wear one.