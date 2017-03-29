Mary J. Blige Reveals Guests For “Strength Of A Woman” Album

Mary J. Blige is back with some new heat for her 13th studio album, Strength Of A Woman.

The LP, which is dropping Apr. 28, includes 14 songs and some high-profile collaborations with Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, Prince Charlez, Kaytranada and Quavo. West will appear on the album’s first track “Love Yourself,” while Missy, Khaled and Quavo are all featured on “Glow Up.”

“The song [with West] is crazy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

“This is one of my most powerful albums,” tweeted Mary under a picture of the album’s cover art and tracklist. “I’m excited to share it on 4.28.” The cover art features Blige sitting on a gold throne with black boots and a leather strappy top.

Peep the entire tracklisting below.

1. “Love Yourself” feat. Kanye West

2. “Thick of It”

3. “Set Me Free”

4. “It’s Me”

5. “Glow Up” feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott

6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”

7. “Indestructible”

8. “Thank You”

9. “Survivor”

10. “Find the Love”

11. “Smile” feat. Prince Charlez

12. “Telling the Truth” feat. Kaytranada

13. “Strength of a Woman”

14. “Hello Father”