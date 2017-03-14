Matthew Borges, a 16-year-old Massachusetts native was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder charges Monday (Mar. 13), for the beheading of fellow Lawrence High School classmate Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. Both of the boys had gone to smoke marijuana together on the evening of Nov. 18 when the assault took place.

READ: MS-13 Gang Members Arrested For Murders Of Teenage Girls In New York

15-year-old Matthew Borges held without bail on charges he murdered and decapitated Lawrence classmate. pic.twitter.com/sJbXb38ArO — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) December 5, 2016

Viloria-Paulino’s body was found by a riverbank on Dec. 1 by a woman walking her dog. He had been reported missing by family members since Nov. 19. Investigators also discovered his head nearby. According to the police report, Borges admitted to an unidentified witness that he stabbed 16-year-old Viloria-Paulino and then proceeded to cut his head off.

READ: Grand Jury Indicts Joe McKnight’s Killer For Second Degree Murder

Growing memorial for Lee Viloria-Paulino at Lawrence High as his accused killer 15yo Matthew Borges faces a judge in court. #7news pic.twitter.com/FKUWEYDxOd — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) December 5, 2016

Borges was arrested the following day (Dec. 2) and charged with first degree murder. He has been held without bail since, with his motive yet to be revealed. The sophomore in high school will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Mar. 31 and tried as an adult.