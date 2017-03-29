Master P Set To Film ‘King Of The South’ Biopic

After two years of organizing and strategizing, Master P is ready to film and produce his own biopic. Percy “Robert” Miller has finally revealed that his film, King of the South, will begin production on April 4—with its first open casting in Gretna, Louisiana.

Like his first independent film, 1997’s I’m Bout It, this movie will tell the story of his early childhood in New Orleans and will also highlight the rise of No Limit Records as a critical force in Southern Hip-Hop. His rap dreams turned into reality and provided his entire family with the financial ascension they needed to become stars in the entertainment industry. P became one of the first Hip-Hop moguls from the South to make the Forbes 100 list.

The music veteran says now is the right time to tell the story of No Limit records and its long, illustrious history. Master P has enlisted the help of actors Queen Latifah and The Wire’s Wendell Pierce for as-yet-revealed roles in the biopic.

“The timing is right for me to tell my story,” he says. “It was tough back then especially being from the South, New Orleans was the murder capital at the time. I want others to learn from my mistakes and understand my work ethic of never giving up, no matter what it may look like, if you believe in yourself, keep your faith in God strong and stay close to your family, you can accomplish anything.”

The open casting will begin on April 4 from 11:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Major roles such as Master P, C-Murder, Silk The Shocker and other vital members have yet to be filled.