Rep. Maxine Waters (D.-Calif.) will not be “intimidated” by Bill O’Reilly, or anybody for that matter. The 78-year-old congresswoman responded to the Fox News personality after he criticized her hair during a Fox & Friends segment Tuesday (March 28).

O’Reilly apologized for the “dumb” comment, after Twitter roasted him into oblivion, but he isn’t the only Fox News employee to take shots at the veteran politician:

Waters clapped back with the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag — which sheds light on the racism, stereotypes, discrimination, and all around headaches that black women face in the work place.

The hashtag was sparked by O’Reilly’s statements, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer telling journalist April Ryan to stop shaking her head during a press briefing at the White House Tuesday.

I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere. #BlackWomenAtWork — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017

Waters shared the same sentiments with Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s Tuesday. “I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated,” she said. “I cannot be undermined, I cannot be thought to be a friend of Bill O’Reilly or anybody.”

.@MaxineWaters on Bill O’Reilly comments: “I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated” #inners https://t.co/B1vRE4nelt — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 29, 2017

Check below for more #BlackWomenAtWork tweets.

Showing up for work as a Scientist at a large pharma and constantly being mistaken for an admin even with my lab coat #blackwomenatwork — Karen D. King (@KarenDKing12) March 29, 2017

twice the work, half the pay, none of the recognition #BlackWomenAtWork — Jal Fo (@Jalon100) March 29, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork I corrected a white female coworker, she cried, we ended up in a meeting with management. Mgr said “be nicer if you can”. pic.twitter.com/FMDNROIHw2 — Michonne Grimes (@tammie_grier) March 28, 2017

GLOWING praise if you straighten your hair and then expressed disappointment when you return to a natural style #BlackWomenAtWork — kamilah stinnett (@ka_mee_luh) March 29, 2017

Actually got fired for not being a “team player” bc I wouldn’t hang out outside of work, or eat lunch w group. #BlackWomenAtWork — salazar slytherin (@D0MXNXQUE) March 28, 2017

Being asked whether I “want to be here” because people find me “intimidating” if I don’t smile all the time. #BlackWomenAtWork — EnnuiThePeople (@KayReneeESQ) March 28, 2017

Being approached and called “sister” or white people using bad Ebonics and slang in a sad attempt to relate to me #BlackWomenAtWork — Micia Girl (@_miciagirl) March 28, 2017