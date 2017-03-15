Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At A Missouri Airport

Meek Mill was reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday (Mar. 15) after being involved in an altercation at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri.

READ: Meek Mill, Ace Hood, Lil Durk, Dave East & More Show Up For Ethika’s ‘RGB’ Mixtape

According to TMZ, the Philly MC was approached by an airline employee, who asked to take a picture with him. After Meek refused, a fight ensued between him and a few other members of the airport’s staff. The police were able to break up the fight, and the rapper and two employees received court summons in lieu of their arrests.

READ: Bobby Shmurda Calls Meek Mill From Jail And Spits A Freestyle

Meek is currently on probation for gun and drug convictions, so there’s a chance that this recent incident may have violated his parole. He has had long-standing issues with violating parole in the past, and a violation in 2015 resulted in being placed on house arrest for 90 days. He was not allowed to leave the Philly area to make new music during that time.

Neither Meek nor a representative for him have commented on the reports.