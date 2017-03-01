Meek Mill Hops In The Studio With Trey Songz Following Nicki Minaj Diss Drama
Meek Mill just might be king of the “Petty Patrol.”
The MMG rapper hopped in the studio with Trey Songz, days after Nicki Minaj lashed out at the R&B singer over Remy Ma’s “shETHER” diss.
The duo even had time for a photo-op, which Meek posted to Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 28) with the caption, “Best of both worlds basically @treysongz a lot of money made last night!”
It’s not clear if they’re working on a project together, or if this is all for the ‘Gram. Either way, the timing is obviously not a coincidence.
In related news, Minaj is in Miami shooting a music video with Future. Meek allegedly unfollowed Future after he posted a flick of Minaj captioned “Nicki Hendrix.”
Peep Meek’s Instagram post below.