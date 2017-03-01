Meek Mill just might be king of the “Petty Patrol.”

The MMG rapper hopped in the studio with Trey Songz, days after Nicki Minaj lashed out at the R&B singer over Remy Ma’s “shETHER” diss.

The duo even had time for a photo-op, which Meek posted to Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 28) with the caption, “Best of both worlds basically @treysongz a lot of money made last night!”

Hmmm….

It’s not clear if they’re working on a project together, or if this is all for the ‘Gram. Either way, the timing is obviously not a coincidence.

In related news, Minaj is in Miami shooting a music video with Future. Meek allegedly unfollowed Future after he posted a flick of Minaj captioned “Nicki Hendrix.”

Peep Meek’s Instagram post below.

