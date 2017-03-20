Meryl Streep has unknowingly taken on the role of an overzealous music head thanks to powers that be–A.K.A, Black Twitter.

READ What A Time: The Twitter Reactions To Drake’s ‘More Life’ Couldn’t Be More Accurate

Over the weekend, an image from Streep’s appearance at the 2015 Golden Globes resurfaced on the platform, paired with perfect jams from the 99′ and the 2000’s. Originally, the celebrated actress was cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds for her “Lifetime Achievement Award,” but much like the infamous Shaq or Drake memes, the perspective was quickly altered.

DJ at middle school dance: TO THE WINDOWWWW 154 7th graders: TO THE WALL pic.twitter.com/Vr7nukvUAD — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 19, 2017

From Streep “reciting” hits from Sean Paul to Missy Elliott, no hit (or catchy consulting jingle) went unnoticed.

Of course, it has us thinking one thing:

What if we turned black twitter into a company pic.twitter.com/3ln4g9mfxA — Fly 🕊 (@1xfly) March 18, 2017

Let the thinking emojis commence while you check out more in the gallery above.

READ Know Your Sounds: 14 Samples Heard On Drake’s ‘More Life’