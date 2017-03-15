Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Eyed For ‘Matrix’ Reboot

It looks like a cult classic that partly inspired this dance move is making a comeback 18 years later. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Matrix will return to the silver screen in a reboot led by Warner Bros.

The original production, which spawned two subsequent films, tells the story of a man named Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his action-packed mission to save humanity from a seemingly indestructible force that’s storing human beings’ mental and basic energy in a “dream world.” Backed by captivating special effects, the reel garnered four Academy Awards. For this potential reboot, one of the movie’s lead characters will reportedly take its cue from actor Michael B. Jordan. It’s still unclear what role the Creed star will play.

This won’t be the 30-year-old’s first dip in the sci-fi pond. The New Jersey native also starred in 2012’s Chronicle, which received a nomination for Best Science Fiction Film at the Saturn Awards in 2013. The Matrix was written and directed by the Wachowski siblings, and produced by Joel Silver. Unfortunately, the pairs have a “strained relationship” THR states, and their involvement with this alleged remake is still unconfirmed.

Original star, Keanu Reeves, spoke with Yahoo Movie in the past on another Matrix film, but the Wachowskis have to be a part of the process for him to get on board. “They would have to write it and direct it,” he said. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?”