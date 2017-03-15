A Missouri mother flew into action and pummeled a man after he grabbed her 2-year-old daughter off a swing and attempted to sodomize her. According to reports, William L. Bates Jr of Kansas City was charged with first-degree attempted sodomy, and attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old.

The mother said Bates began “eyeballing” her children who were playing at Kemp Playground. The mother then told police Bates walked up behind her daughter, snatched her off the swing and tried to pull her diaper down. The mother said she saw Bates lift his shirt, take his pants down and begin thrusting against the child. Police say the mother then ran towards Bates, knocked him to the ground and began hitting him with her fists while he was down. Bates unfortunately got away but was later apprehended by local law enforcement.

Cops later found Bates near the park carrying marijuana and what is being described as a unidentified white vial of fluid that possessed a distinct chemical odor. When police spoke to Bates, he said he got a cigarette from someone near the park and later woke up inside a fenced in area, and because of this doesn’t have any recollection of the incident in question until told

The 2-year-old’s mother later identified Bates from a police photo. Bates’ bond was set at $150,000. He is due back in court Monday. (March 20)