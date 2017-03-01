Nick Grant Freezes The Competition With “Ice Cream” Freestyle

Nick Grant’s clever and ear-catching wordplay continues to attract the attention of influential heavyweights. Recently, TDE’s co-president, Punch, tweeted lyrics from Grant’s jazz-influenced track, “Sometimes” featuring Dominic Gordon. It’s even alleged that Jay Z told the rising rapper that he’s a, “special one.”

“You’re a special one, keep going” Got to chop it up with one of my superheroes today! Speechless. A post shared by NickGrantmusic (@nickgrantmusic) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

And it looks like Karma is working in Grant’s favor. Recently, the 29-year-old rapper’s talents took him across the globe to London–where he performed his first concert overseas. Then, the South Carolina native stopped by Tim Westwood TV where Grant performed an exciting four-minute freestyle over Raekwon’s “Ice Cream” instrumental.

One of the many noteworthy lines from the freestyle include, “Say ya’ grace, boy/Watch the fool you praying over/I tell the vision like I’m on the blind man shoulders.”

During an interview with Tim Westwood, NG talked about his latest project, The Return of the Cool and its meaning, moving to Atlanta from South Carolina, and more.

The Culture Republic/Epic signee, who’s also a fan of Harlem Renaissance writers Langston Hughes and Lorraine Hansberry, released his ‘88 mixtape back in 2015. Since then he’s released A Seat at the Table (Plus One), and The Return of the Cool.