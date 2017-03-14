An Asian-owned beauty supply in North Carolina is the subject of boycotts after the store’s owner was caught on tape viciously attacking a black woman accused of shoplifting. The altercation occurred last Thursday (March 9) inside Missha Beauty Supply.

In the video, shared on Facebook, Sung Ho Lim, can be seen physically assaulting an unidentified woman whom he claimed stole a $3.99 pack of false eyelashes.

The woman repeatedly denies stealing anything from the store. “You can check my bag,” she says at one point in the video.

However, Lim, is relentless. He goes on to kick and punch the woman before knocking her to the ground and putting her in a choke hold. Lim’s wife assists in the assault.

Community leaders and residents in Charlotte gathered for a protest at the store Sunday (March 12). “You cannot take police matters in your own hands. You can’t act like the police,” said Civil Rights activist John C. Barnett. “Whatever the case may be, we know he cannot be keeping someone in a choke hold, stealing or not.”

Lim is admitting wrongdoing and offered to apologize to the woman in person. “This is all my fault,” he said. “I have to take the whole video and give it to the police.”

Surveillance footage from the store has been turned over to authorities. Lim also filed a police report directly after the attack.

“I overacted,” he told WFAE. “I’m very sorry, and I apologize.”

Lim and his wife resigned from running the store, and are now “in hiding.”

