It’s never a pleasant experience watching a person of color verbally attack another person of color in the name of “American” patriotism—as if we don’t have a common enemy. Case and point: a self-described Chinese-Peruvian woman was prompted to defend a Muslim couple on a New York City subway train, while another woman – of Puerto Rican descent, no less – spewed her hate speech concerning Muslims entering the U.S.

READ: Ill-Informed White Man Slams Latina Employee And Disabled Person At Walmart

The altercation was published on YouTube by Mañanero TV days ago, and soon went viral after some well-known media outlets shared it on Facebook. The Latina who steps in to defend the couple swiftly issues a lesson on solidarity:

I’m not telling you to be quiet, I’m asking you to please respect her in Spanish, in English, in Chinese, in French ― whatever language you want me to tell you in. I will say it to you. Whether you’re born here, Puerto Rico or wherever you are from. Because I am born here and I don’t like the way you’re treating her. It’s rude. We’re here in it together, OK? We’re all in this together, whether we like what’s going on in the government or not. F**k it, we have to deal with it. You’re a grown woman, you suck it up and you defend your brothers and sisters because that’s what you are. If you’re a part of this country, you’re brothers and sisters.

In the video below, the two are seen going back and forth as the culprit in question nearly inaudibly says why she’s upset. By the near end of the video, we learn it’s merely because the man fits the description of a Muslim or Indian.

READ: Racist White Woman Angry Over Latina Adding On To Her Christmas Purchase

Watch the madness unfold: